Alabama executive deputy AD Jeff Purinton hired as new Arkansas State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The search for a new leader of the Red Wolves is over.

Arkansas State announced Wednesday that they have hired Jeff Purinton as their new Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was first to report on the move.

Purinton served in various roles over the last 15 years at the University of Alabama: Executive Deputy Director of Athletics (2021), Deputy AD (2019-21), Executive Associate AD (2018-19), Senior Associate AD (2015-18), & Associate Athletics Director for Football Communications (2007-15).

He said the following in a statement: “It’s an honor and a privilege to be named the next Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics at Arkansas State University. Thank you to System President Chuck Welch and everyone involved in the search process. It was handled in a first-class manner all the way through. I definitely had an interest when I got the first call about it, and after I had a chance to sit down and talk in-person with Chuck and Brad (Phelps), I was certain Arkansas State was a school I wanted to be a part of. They were genuine and authentic, and you felt a trust with them right off the bat. I felt like it was the right place and the right timing, but most importantly the chance to work with the right people. Successful college athletics programs have alignment with their leadership, and I believe that is a strength at Arkansas State, I am excited to be associated with an outstanding program that has enjoyed many achievements in the classroom, in competition and in the community, and I look forward to continuing to develop the Red Wolves’ strong national brand. We can’t wait to get to campus and meet our student-athletes, coaches, staff members, donors and fans. I’ve heard nothing but great things about Jonesboro, and our family is excited to get to know the community and be part of that. Wolves up!”

Purinton succeeds Tom Bowen as the leader of the Red Wolves. Bowen stepped down in April after a year in charge. Arkansas State President Dr. Chuck Welch was a part of the AD search, he released this statement: “I could not be more excited about the hiring of Jeff Purinton as the next Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics at Arkansas State. From the very first conversation I had with Jeff, I knew that he was someone who would elevate our program to unforeseen heights. Jeff’s experience, combined with his incredible relationship skills and his network across the nation, made him an exceptional candidate for our position. Jeff has literally overseen every aspect of a premier athletics department, and every single person I talked with said it is his time to run his own department. I am thrilled that department is ours, and I cannot wait to see what he accomplishes for our university.”

The Florida native also served as Orange Bowl Director of Media Relations and Communications. He also worked at Florida State for over a decade in the sports information department.

Purinton will be introduced in a press conference Monday at 1:00pm at the Centennial Bank Athletics Operations Center. The press conference is open to the public.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.