3 sets of twins born on same day at Bettendorf hospital

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Three sets of twins were born at UnityPoint-Trinity’s Bettendorf BirthPlace on the same day, during the same shift.

One set of twins were boys, one set were girls, and the other a boy and a girl.

The six babies were born between 6:20 a.m. and 6:46 p.m. on May 2.

“The contractions were just crazy!”

Three sets of parents, all meeting one another for the first time, exchanging stories of how their six babies came into the world.

“Ezra, Cian, Violet, Asher, Braelyn, Brooklyn.”

The babies came into the world between 6:20 in the morning, and 6:46 in the evening on May 2.

Labor and delivery nurses and doctors has their hands full, but they were prepared.

“That’s a huge accomplishment for our team, to have three sets of twins born on the same day. We were expecting and we were prepared to maybe have at least one or two NICU admissions if need be, but nope, none of them. They all were well, newborn admissions,” said Kelli Sieverding, nurse manager at UnityPoint Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace.

Braelyn and Brooklyn were the first set of twins born.

“I like that we’re a part of being the three sets of twins, and that there’s two girls, and then a boy and a girl, and then two boys. I’m jealous of the two boys, I definitely wanted boys. But it’s really cool to be part of this, actually,” said Kaitlin Connard, Braelyn and Brooklyn’s mother.

By mid-afternoon, Violet and Asher made their appearance.

Parents Stacy and Jacob knew there was at least one more set of multiples earlier that day.

“I was like ‘oh this is really exciting! We’re going to have two sets of twins. We’re going to have to exchange numbers, it’s gonna be great!’ And then we found out after we delivered that there was somebody else here to deliver twins. Oh my gosh, three sets of twins in one shift. That’s pretty cool. We’re going to have to have group birthday parties or something,” said Stacy Smith.

Rounding out the day shift, Ezra and Cian arrived.

The to babies arrived a little earlier than their parents expected.

All the parents are grateful for the chance to meet up.

“I feel like the moment we saw each other it’s like, ‘oh I know what you went through.’ And so, it’s very unspoken and, I don’t know. It’s a huge blessing to carry two babies and it’s also really overwhelming because it’s a high risk pregnancy, so just knowing that all these babies are safe and healthy and no NICU time is a huge blessing.”

Each set of twins were delivered naturally, and all mothers and babies are healthy and getting ready to go home.

