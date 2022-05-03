LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White

Casey White and Vicky White
Casey White and Vicky White(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators confirmed that Vicky White and Casey White had a relationship while Casey White was in custody at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

According to inmates at the detention center, there was a “special relationship” between Vicky White and Casey White. That relationship has been confirmed through independent investigation.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

Vicky White and Casey White have been missing since April 29. A warrant has been issued for Vicky White’s arrest on first-degree permitting or facilitating escape charges.

To read more, click the links below:

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ryan Jones
Former Brookside Chief of Police arrested for Impersonating a Peace Officer
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer
The victim has been identified a Chad McDonald of Talladega. He was 41.
Man killed in accident at Alabama International Dragway
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Woman charged with murder, assault in overnight Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Person shot, killed near downtown Birmingham
Arrest after man shot, killed near downtown Birmingham
Coach Nick Saban's funny story about when Alabama lost to Louisiana Monroe
Coach Nick Saban's funny story about when Alabama lost to Louisiana Monroe
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Christian Scott, 21.
Pell City PD: 3 arrests made in breaking and entering cases