UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport

According to Calhoun County Sheriff officials, initial reports were that four people were in the plane when it crashed at the Calhoun County Airport. They confirmed two people were dead when officials responded, and two were being life flighted to Tallahassee Medical Hospital.

Calhoun County officials are now saying they are unsure if one of the two people transported to the hospital died on the way to the hospital.

Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel tells NewsChannel 7 it was a personal plane and it was taking off when it crashed. Sheriff Kimbrel says one of the people killed was William “Randy” McCroan a deputy and school resource officer for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and it was McCroan’s last day as a SRO. The other person killed has been identified as Steve Mears, Jr.

