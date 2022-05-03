Sylacauga City Schools improvements

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Learning loss is a hot topic as schools across America try to bounce back from the impact of the pandemic. Teachers are seeing students on different learning levels in the same grade due to disruptions and changes throughout the last few school years.

Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent says they have been impacted but they are finding new ways to combat learning loss by taking an all-hands-on-deck approach.

Dr. Michelle Eller says they are using additional resources to train teachers and students in specific areas, like math, literacy, and ACT prep.

They’ve implemented new programs like blended learning to engage with students in the classroom and online. Dr. Eller says teachers have also stepped up even more for students with extra professional development and multiple year-long pieces of training like Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling.

Dr. Eller adds the plan is to bridge the gaps in student achievement and teachers are the number one factor in determining how students are performing.

“We have seen huge gains in kindergarten through third grade on reading,” Dr. Eller. “We have also seen large gains in math this year as well. We have also implemented act prep throughout the school. And we saw at least a 3 point gain in composite scores from just fall to mid-year..”

Dr. Eller says the learning loss experienced over the last few years can’t be fixed in one school year. But they will continue to work, and she is proud of the progress students and teachers have made so far.

