LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Shelby Baptist Medical Center using melodies to raise mental health awareness

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - May is mental health awareness month and several health organizations and hospitals are working to raise awareness. One in particular is taking a rather unique approach in Shelby County.

Music is known to be good for the ear but many in the health field believe it to be good for the soul and perhaps, more importantly, the mind.

Every Monday this month The Alabama Symphony Orchestra will perform for patients inside Shelby Baptist Medical Center. The Program is titled “Music Meets Medicine,” and many believe that it breaks mental barriers down.

The National Alliance on Mental Health says “research shows the benefits of music therapy for various mental health conditions, including depression, trauma, and schizophrenia.”

On the heels of COVID, health experts know many are struggling and believe this month is vital in raising awareness.

“Coming out of Covid we know depression is on the rise. We know there is suicide awareness, anxiety, depression, if you have mental health issues if you’re dealing with this there is help out there… there is a variety of resources out there. Please get help if you need it,” said Shelby Baptist Medical Center Senior Care Unit Nurse Manager Dolores Shafer.

The Shelby County Commission is partnering with Shelby Baptist Medical Center for this particular effort and health experts urge anyone fighting or struggling with a mental illness to reach out and seek help.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Woman charged with murder, assault in overnight Montgomery shooting
Michael Ryan Jones
Former Brookside Chief of Police arrested for Impersonating a Peace Officer
An inmate facing murder charges and a corrections officer from Lauderdale County are still...
Manhunt continues for missing Lauderdale County inmate and officer
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer

Latest News

Jobs outlook for West Alabama
Jobs outlook for West Alabama
Two new behavioral health crisis centers coming to Alabama
Jobs outlook for West Alabama
Major jobs fair in the works for West Alabama
New pediatric urgent care in Hoover
New pediatric urgent care to open in Brock’s Gap
The Strip in Tuscaloosa
Overcrowding on The Strip becoming a major nuisance, but police have a proposed solution