Shelby Baptist Medical Center using melodies to raise mental health awareness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - May is mental health awareness month and several health organizations and hospitals are working to raise awareness. One in particular is taking a rather unique approach in Shelby County.

Music is known to be good for the ear but many in the health field believe it to be good for the soul and perhaps, more importantly, the mind.

Every Monday this month The Alabama Symphony Orchestra will perform for patients inside Shelby Baptist Medical Center. The Program is titled “Music Meets Medicine,” and many believe that it breaks mental barriers down.

The National Alliance on Mental Health says “research shows the benefits of music therapy for various mental health conditions, including depression, trauma, and schizophrenia.”

On the heels of COVID, health experts know many are struggling and believe this month is vital in raising awareness.

“Coming out of Covid we know depression is on the rise. We know there is suicide awareness, anxiety, depression, if you have mental health issues if you’re dealing with this there is help out there… there is a variety of resources out there. Please get help if you need it,” said Shelby Baptist Medical Center Senior Care Unit Nurse Manager Dolores Shafer.

The Shelby County Commission is partnering with Shelby Baptist Medical Center for this particular effort and health experts urge anyone fighting or struggling with a mental illness to reach out and seek help.

