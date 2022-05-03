Princeton Baptist Medical Center celebrates 100th anniversary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Princeton Baptist Medical Center’s doctors, nurses and staff celebrate 100 years in Birmingham.

Princeton Baptist Medical Center and Baptist Health System held their Centennial Celebration on Monday, May 2, 2022, to commemorate 100 years of serving the Birmingham community.

The event featured guest speakers including state healthcare leaders and political representatives. Additionally, there was a special centennial video presentation.

Hospital memorabilia dating back to the 1920′s was also on display. The team recognized employees who have served more than 40 years.

Also, the team celebrated Dr. Bruce Eich for 48 years of service. Eich was hired on November 15, 1974 and is a respected ophthalmologist, specializing in eye and vision care.

