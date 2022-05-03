Pint Size Olympics held at Burkett Center Preschool

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Students from Burkett Center Preschool participated in Pint Size Olympics on May 3.

School officials say the day consisted of fun and exercise for children with disabilities and their peers.

Students and teachers joined in on a fun-filled morning of friendly competition and physical activity. Stations included: basketball shooting, bounce house jumping, soccer kicking, limbo rocking, bubble blowing, and obstacle course maneuvering. As a special treat, Pandy’s Sno Biz donated shaved ice treats for everyone.

School officials say the JEFCOED Exceptional Education Department has taken an active part in providing experiences for students with special needs in the community. Teaching them to live active lifestyles begins at an early age. Engaging in physical activity is encouraged throughout their school years.

