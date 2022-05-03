LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Pint Size Olympics held at Burkett Center Preschool

Source: Jefferson County Schools
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Students from Burkett Center Preschool participated in Pint Size Olympics on May 3.

Pint size olympics.
Pint size olympics.(Source: Jefferson County Schools)

School officials say the day consisted of fun and exercise for children with disabilities and their peers.

Students and teachers joined in on a fun-filled morning of friendly competition and physical activity. Stations included: basketball shooting, bounce house jumping, soccer kicking, limbo rocking, bubble blowing, and obstacle course maneuvering. As a special treat, Pandy’s Sno Biz donated shaved ice treats for everyone.

Pint size olympics.
Pint size olympics.(Source: Jefferson County Schools)
Pint size olympics.
Pint size olympics.(Source: Jefferson County Schools)

School officials say the JEFCOED Exceptional Education Department has taken an active part in providing experiences for students with special needs in the community. Teaching them to live active lifestyles begins at an early age. Engaging in physical activity is encouraged throughout their school years.

Pint size olympics.
Pint size olympics.(Source: Jefferson County Schools)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Michael Ryan Jones
Former Brookside Chief of Police arrested for Impersonating a Peace Officer
I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer

Latest News

Pint size olympics
Pint size olympics
A 15-year-old was arrested after his mother saw he had a gun with him at school drop-off at...
15-year-old arrested after mother notices son had gun at school drop-off
City of Birmingham announces secure perimeters for World Games 2022
Princeton's 100TH Anniversary Celebration SOURCE: Baptist Health System
Princeton's 100TH Anniversary Celebration SOURCE: Baptist Health System