LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Pell City PD: 3 arrests made in breaking and entering cases

Christian Scott, 21.
Christian Scott, 21.(Source: Pell City Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pell City Police Department has arrested three people in connection with a string of local car break-ins.

Police say 21-year-old Christian Scott, of Pell City, was arrested on May 2. Scott has been charged with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, and one count of second-degree theft of property. All four charges are felonies.

Scott is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

Police say two 16-year-old male accomplices were arrested with Scott. One teen is from Pell City and the other is from Birmingham. Both teens were charged with three counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. The teen from Birmingham was also charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.

The break-ins took place in the Mays Bend and Stemley Bridge area of Pell City between April 26-27. Following the arrests, detectives say they recovered a stolen pistol, 18 stolen credit cards, and three stolen checkbooks.

The group is believed to be involved in break-ins in other counties. Detectives are sharing information with other neighboring agencies to clear similar cases. The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may follow. Anyone with additional information about the break-ins can contact Detective Chris Norris at 205-884-3334.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ryan Jones
Former Brookside Chief of Police arrested for Impersonating a Peace Officer
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer
The victim has been identified a Chad McDonald of Talladega. He was 41.
Man killed in accident at Alabama International Dragway
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Woman charged with murder, assault in overnight Montgomery shooting

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
A leaked draft obtained by Politico suggests SCOTUS could overturn Roe v. Wade.
Alabama lawmakers react to leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade
I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
I-20 WB in St. Clair Co.
I-20 WB in St. Clair Co.