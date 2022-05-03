Pell City PD: 3 arrests made in breaking and entering cases

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pell City Police Department has arrested three people in connection with a string of local car break-ins.

Police say 21-year-old Christian Scott, of Pell City, was arrested on May 2. Scott has been charged with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, and one count of second-degree theft of property. All four charges are felonies.

Scott is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

Police say two 16-year-old male accomplices were arrested with Scott. One teen is from Pell City and the other is from Birmingham. Both teens were charged with three counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. The teen from Birmingham was also charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.

The break-ins took place in the Mays Bend and Stemley Bridge area of Pell City between April 26-27. Following the arrests, detectives say they recovered a stolen pistol, 18 stolen credit cards, and three stolen checkbooks.

The group is believed to be involved in break-ins in other counties. Detectives are sharing information with other neighboring agencies to clear similar cases. The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may follow. Anyone with additional information about the break-ins can contact Detective Chris Norris at 205-884-3334.

