Overcrowding on The Strip becoming a major nuisance, but police have a proposed solution

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Overcrowding on The Strip has caught the attention of Tuscaloosa police. It’s something they’ve noticed in the last two years, particularly in the areas where the bars are.

Tuscaloosa police say it comes down to this: You have bar lines bleeding over into other bar lines and the police chief described it as a ‘chaotic’ problem in the sense it’s starting to impact the right-of-way of others trying to get through.

Christian Pierce is the general manager for Buffalo Phil’s Pub & Café.

“But I’ve seen bars out here on the Strip. I’ve seen lines that overlap other businesses which causes a lot of chaos and they’re trying to control who’s coming in and who’s coming out,” said Pierce.

“The right-of-way is getting crowded where people can’t walk. It’s creating a hectic environment,” said Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley.

Chief Blankley says there wasn’t a singular incident that prompted their concerns and that’s the very thing they’re trying to prevent. One possible solution? Require bar owners to become more accountable.

“They’re basically using the right-of-ways to the entrance to their business. What they have to do at the property lines is to stop those people from coming in the bar if they exceed the property lines. Basically it’s their responsibility ‘hey, we’re full,” said Chief Blankley.

Part of that proposal, according to the chief, would require the bar owner to stand before the city council and explain why they can’t control their crowd after the third citation.

“My recommendation is after they got three citations, they would have to go before the city council for possible business license revocation,” he said.

“Especially in the big games we’ll get another, an extra security to be out here,” Pierce said.

Tuscaloosa police say this is not a situation in which they’re trying to punish anyone, simply a preventive measure to prevent the unthinkable; unnecessary injuries, or worse.

The chief’s proposal is currently before the city council. It’s not clear, for the moment, how it plans to vote on the matter later this month.

