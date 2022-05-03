LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Overcrowding on The Strip becoming a major nuisance, but police have a proposed solution

By Bryan Henry
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Overcrowding on The Strip has caught the attention of Tuscaloosa police. It’s something they’ve noticed in the last two years, particularly in the areas where the bars are.

Tuscaloosa police say it comes down to this: You have bar lines bleeding over into other bar lines and the police chief described it as a ‘chaotic’ problem in the sense it’s starting to impact the right-of-way of others trying to get through.

Christian Pierce is the general manager for Buffalo Phil’s Pub & Café.

“But I’ve seen bars out here on the Strip. I’ve seen lines that overlap other businesses which causes a lot of chaos and they’re trying to control who’s coming in and who’s coming out,” said Pierce.

“The right-of-way is getting crowded where people can’t walk. It’s creating a hectic environment,” said Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley.

Chief Blankley says there wasn’t a singular incident that prompted their concerns and that’s the very thing they’re trying to prevent. One possible solution? Require bar owners to become more accountable.

“They’re basically using the right-of-ways to the entrance to their business. What they have to do at the property lines is to stop those people from coming in the bar if they exceed the property lines. Basically it’s their responsibility ‘hey, we’re full,” said Chief Blankley.

Part of that proposal, according to the chief, would require the bar owner to stand before the city council and explain why they can’t control their crowd after the third citation.

“My recommendation is after they got three citations, they would have to go before the city council for possible business license revocation,” he said.

“Especially in the big games we’ll get another, an extra security to be out here,” Pierce said.

Tuscaloosa police say this is not a situation in which they’re trying to punish anyone, simply a preventive measure to prevent the unthinkable; unnecessary injuries, or worse.

The chief’s proposal is currently before the city council. It’s not clear, for the moment, how it plans to vote on the matter later this month.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Woman charged with murder, assault in overnight Montgomery shooting
Michael Ryan Jones
Former Brookside Chief of Police arrested for Impersonating a Peace Officer
An inmate facing murder charges and a corrections officer from Lauderdale County are still...
Manhunt continues for missing Lauderdale County inmate and officer
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer

Latest News

Jobs outlook for West Alabama
Jobs outlook for West Alabama
Two new behavioral health crisis centers coming to Alabama
Jobs outlook for West Alabama
Major jobs fair in the works for West Alabama
New pediatric urgent care in Hoover
New pediatric urgent care to open in Brock’s Gap