North Johns Volunteer Fire Department officially certified

By Lauren Harksen
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A small town in Jefferson County now has an official fire department. Before now, the North Johns community had no fire coverage.

The volunteer fire department was officially certified by the Alabama Forestry Commission on April 11, but the certification was handed over Monday at the monthly meeting of the Jefferson County Fire Association.

North Johns Volunteer Fire Department certified
North Johns Volunteer Fire Department certified(WBRC)

North Johns is the second smallest incorporated community in Jefferson County, according to the AFC. Parts of that western area have been without fire coverage for years.

“Jefferson County does have some areas that are not covered fire-wise in the county,” said Jaun Merriweather with AFC. “North Johns just got certified in an area that didn’t have coverage. That’s a pretty big deal!”

Now, Fire Chief Robert Hill says his group of 14 volunteers will be filling an incredible need. The department will serve around 250 people within the town and surrounding areas.

“We want the community to know that they have a place now that they can go to or call and get some response,” said Chief Hill.

North Johns Mayor Kenneth Lindsay says it’s a new sense of security for the area that many residents haven’t had in a while.

