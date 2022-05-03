LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Norman Mineta, 1st Asian-American Cabinet secretary, dies

FILE - In this June 7, 2011 file photo, former Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta, and his...
FILE - In this June 7, 2011 file photo, former Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta, and his wife Deni arrive for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Norman Mineta, who as federal transportation secretary ordered commercial flights grounded after the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001, died Tuesday. He was 90.

John Flaherty, Mineta’s former chief of staff, said Mineta died “peacefully at his home surrounded by family” in Edgewater, Maryland.

“His cause of death was a heart ailment,” Flaherty added. “He was an extraordinary public servant and a very dear friend.”

Mineta broke racial barriers in becoming mayor of San Jose, California. He was also the first Asian-American to become a Cabinet secretary, serving under both Democratic President Bill Clinton and Republican George W. Bush.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Michael Ryan Jones
Former Brookside Chief of Police arrested for Impersonating a Peace Officer
I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer

Latest News

U.S. police dog trainers are sending canine body armor to Ukrainian dogs who work with police...
US sends canine body armor to Ukrainian service dogs
Pint size olympics.
Pint Size Olympics held at Burkett Center Preschool
Pint size olympics
Pint size olympics
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk