NICU angel goes home after 113 days at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Harmony Olivia Bulloch is going home after her 113-day fight in the NICU at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

Harmony was born to Lawonda and Theo Bulloch on January 6, 2022, at 23.4 weeks. Harmony weighed 1.1 pounds. She spent 113 days in the Brookwood Baptist NICU.

Harmony Olivia Bulloch is going home! (Brookwood Baptist Health)

Beautiful Harmony graduated from the NICU and was discharged on April 29, 2022.

