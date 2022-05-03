New pediatric urgent care to open in Brock’s Gap

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A new pediatric urgent care facility is coming to the Village at Brock’s Gap in Hoover meeting a need for many in the community.

The building just passed inspection Monday morning, and the new Urgent Care for Children is set to open this week.

Anna Peacock with Urgent Care for Children, said the facility is meeting a need in the community offering urgent care specifically for children and young adults aged zero to 21 years of age.

An on-site lab allows the clinic to perform blood tests, urine analysis, and rapid COVID, flu, strep, and RSV testing, while an in-house pharmacy will be able to handle common prescriptions.

Peacock said there are times when children and young adults need medical care after normal business hours but aren’t able to reach their primary care physician.

The clinic will be open late during the week and on weekends.

And while the clinic is not a substitute for your regular doctor, Peacock said the clinic is a great alternative.

“This fourth clinic in Birmingham really serves our folks who may be coming from Bessemer, the Brock’s Gap area, like I said, Hoover. There’s not something exactly like this in the Hoover community, so we’re excited to bridge the gap for these families. Instead of having to go to the emergency room and pay and expensive co-pay, they can have a convenient and affordable alternative to come to Urgent Care for Children and receive the care that they need for minor illnesses and injuries,” Peacock explained.

The clinic will have its grand opening on Wednesday.

The clinic will be open 2-10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

