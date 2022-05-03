LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape

“I would have trusted Vicky with my life.”
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been four full days and still no sign of two fugitives from Lauderdale County.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly is one of many who is shocked and disappointed as more information develops about the Valley’s most wanted.

“I would have trusted Vicky with my life, I really mean it,” said Connolly. “If we needed something from the jail she was our go-to person, solid employee. That’s why it’s so shocking.”

Vicky White and an inmate, Casey White, have been missing since April 29. Investigators say there is no doubt that Vicky aided and abetted Casey with his escape.

Over the last four days, 20 investigators have jumped on the case taking up a whole conference room at the courthouse.

“Well, we’re not as far as we would like to be and we’ve followed up on several leads. We’ve had very few productive leads, but we are making some progress,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff, Rick Singleton.

Investigators need a key piece of information but they have hit a roadblock.

“We’d like to have identified a vehicle so we know what we’re looking for that would be a tremendous help to us if we could get that done,” said Singleton.

So what have detectives discovered since Friday?

“We did get a video from a service station within two blocks of the shopping center and it was a timestamp for 9:49 a.m. The timestamp when they left the detention center was 9:41 a.m. So that’s an eight-minute window there, and that is what the amount of time it takes to make that drive,” said Singleton.

Officials tell WAFF that Casey is a free man and no longer restrained.

“We found her radio, sheriff’s department radio and the leg shackles and handcuffs,” said Singleton.

Detectives also believe Vicky has her phone but it is turned off.

“It wasn’t left in the car. You know, we’ve attempted using technology. We haven’t had any success with it,” said Singleton.

They are also going through her finances to see if there are any unusual finances.

“We’ve had the secret service helping us with some of that kind of stuff. So they’re working on that angle of it. I really can’t comment any further either. We’re assuming she’s got some cash,” said Singleton.

But right now, everyone involved wants to know where is Vicky? The woman that some say they would trust with their life.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ryan Jones
Former Brookside Chief of Police arrested for Impersonating a Peace Officer
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer
The victim has been identified a Chad McDonald of Talladega. He was 41.
Man killed in accident at Alabama International Dragway
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Woman charged with murder, assault in overnight Montgomery shooting

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Christian Scott, 21.
Pell City PD: 3 arrests made in breaking and entering cases
A leaked draft obtained by Politico suggests SCOTUS could overturn Roe v. Wade.
Alabama lawmakers react to leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade
I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
I-20 WB in St. Clair Co.
I-20 WB in St. Clair Co.