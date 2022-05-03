LawCall
Advertisement

More restaurants moving to Chelsea

New development in Chelsea
By Sarah Verser
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - Folks living in Chelsea will have more places to eat to go along with more growth in the city.

The owners of Jim ‘N Nick’s are redeveloping the old Tree Top gaming and go-cart property in Chelsea on Highway 41.

Mayor Tony Picklesimer says folks living in Dunnavant Valley and Mount Laurel will drive right passed it, as well as folks heading to and from work in Birmingham.

Picklesimer said, “They have purchased that property and going to redevelop it into a Little Donkey Restaurant, Rodney Scott’s, love Rodney Scott’s Barbeque, and a Hero Doughnuts. It will essentially be like a food court and you will chose whichever restaurants you want to go to.”

The Mayor says construction on the Tree Top project is months from starting and will take a year for construction.

But he also says a new Buffalo Wild Wings is opening the weekend of May 6 in Chelsea.

