Major jobs fair in the works for West Alabama

By Bryan Henry
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - If you’re looking for work, here’s something you want to jot down as a reminder. The Alabama Department of Labor is working with WBRC on a major jobs fair at Shelton State Community College on May 10.

This is the first major jobs fair held by the Alabama Department of Labor since COVID has subsided, and we already know who will likely be the first person in line that day to get in.

Dewayne King is eager to turn a page in his work life. “I just recently moved,” King said.

King said he recently moved from Gulfport, Mississippi, to be closer to his mom in Tuscaloosa and is looking for anything and everything construction related.

If the job climate is any guide, King won’t have any issues. Just outside the Tuscaloosa Area Career Center, there are signs galore practically begging people to come to work.

“Tile and sidewalks,” King said.

And those employers will have a chance to do just that on a bigger stage later this month.

“We’ve got Mercedes, Alabama Power. We got smaller restaurants. We got just about every type for every occupation,” said Tara Hutchison of the Alabama Department of Labor.

Dewayne King was unaware of the upcoming event until we told him Monday morning.

“Just looking for a better opportunity,” King said.

Unless King finds something between now and then, he plans to be the first in line on the morning of May 10, more than ready to begin anew in his new home.

As of Monday, the jobs fair has 80 employers participating and those employers represent a combined total of around 3,000 jobs.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

