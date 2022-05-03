I-20 W shutdown at mm 156 in St. Clair Co. following wreck and Hazmat situation

ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A wreck on I-20 W that resulted in a diesel fuel and gasoline spill has shutdown all westbound lanes starting at mile marker 156.

All westbound lanes are closed. As well as the two left lanes on the eastbound side. Traffic is heavily delayed.

Pell City HazMat are on the scene.

No Estimated time of reopening as of right now

The wreck happened sometime around 4 a.m.

No word yet on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for info.

