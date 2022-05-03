LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Human milk grown in a lab could be just three years away

Human milk grown in a lab could be three years away, according to Biomilq, a new company.
Human milk grown in a lab could be three years away, according to Biomilq, a new company.(Pexels)
By CNN
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists are developing a new type of lab-grown human milk for babies.

Biomilq, a startup based in North Carolina, says it’s on track to create infant milk generated with human tissue.

The milk is made with cells from donated mothers’ milk along with breast tissue.

The lab then grows those cells and incubates them in a reactor that mimics the environment found in a breast.

Biomilq’s co-founder Leila Strictland says she got the idea for the company after struggling to produce enough breast milk for her first child.

She also says its product will nutritionally be more like human milk than baby formulas.

The company hopes it will be available in about three years.

For more information, visit Biomilq’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ryan Jones
Former Brookside Chief of Police arrested for Impersonating a Peace Officer
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer
The victim has been identified a Chad McDonald of Talladega. He was 41.
Man killed in accident at Alabama International Dragway
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Woman charged with murder, assault in overnight Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Professor Will Weinstein, who teaches ethics courses at the University of Hawaii, said the...
Mothers accuse pediatrician of crossing the line
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Person shot, killed near downtown Birmingham
Arrest after man shot, killed near downtown Birmingham
Update on missing Lauderdale County inmate, corrections officer
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds,...
DC reaches $750K settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit