Governor awarding COVID recovery grant money to volunteer fire departments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey is giving $10 million from COVID recovery money to emergency service providers across the state, including volunteer fire departments. For many of them, this money will make a big difference.

The North Johns Volunteer Fire Department was officially certified within the last few weeks, on April 11.

It was a big need in western Jefferson County finally filled, but now they have a big need for money.

Much of their current equipment, gear, and even a fire engine was donated, but the brand new department needs more.

The governor is asking volunteer fire departments to apply for the latest recovery grant with awards up to $10,320 each.

North Johns Mayor Kenneth Lindsay says now that the department is officially certified, they are able to tap into some of that money. He’s hoping they’ll be able to purchase items to better serve their community.

“We have a 2-bay building with one fire engine,” says Mayor Lindsay. “We’re looking to pull whatever dollars we can get together -- pull together, and perhaps get a second engine.”

The mayor is one of the 14 volunteers on the squad hoping to put the grant money to good use.

The Alabama Forestry Commission told WBRC Fox 6 that North Johns will be receiving one of the grants, along with every VFD in the state.

