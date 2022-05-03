LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Governor awarding COVID recovery grant money to volunteer fire departments

A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey is giving $10 million from COVID recovery money to emergency service providers across the state, including volunteer fire departments. For many of them, this money will make a big difference.

The North Johns Volunteer Fire Department was officially certified within the last few weeks, on April 11.

It was a big need in western Jefferson County finally filled, but now they have a big need for money.

Much of their current equipment, gear, and even a fire engine was donated, but the brand new department needs more.

The governor is asking volunteer fire departments to apply for the latest recovery grant with awards up to $10,320 each.

North Johns Mayor Kenneth Lindsay says now that the department is officially certified, they are able to tap into some of that money. He’s hoping they’ll be able to purchase items to better serve their community.

“We have a 2-bay building with one fire engine,” says Mayor Lindsay. “We’re looking to pull whatever dollars we can get together -- pull together, and perhaps get a second engine.”

The mayor is one of the 14 volunteers on the squad hoping to put the grant money to good use.

The Alabama Forestry Commission told WBRC Fox 6 that North Johns will be receiving one of the grants, along with every VFD in the state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ryan Jones
Former Brookside Chief of Police arrested for Impersonating a Peace Officer
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer
The victim has been identified a Chad McDonald of Talladega. He was 41.
Man killed in accident at Alabama International Dragway
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Woman charged with murder, assault in overnight Montgomery shooting

Latest News

The victim has been identified a Chad McDonald of Talladega. He was 41.
Man killed in accident at Alabama International Dragway
Bessemer man charged with capital murder
Bessemer man charged with capital murder of 9-month-old
Man dies at Alabama International Dragway
Man dies at Alabama International Dragway
I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158