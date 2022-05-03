LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

First Nick Saban Legacy Awards

Coach Nick Saban's funny story about when Alabama lost to Louisiana Monroe
By Lynden Blake
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Monday Morning Quarterback Club honored Steve Spurrier and the late Eddie Robinson with the first Nick Saban Legacy Award in Birmingham Monday night at The Club.

Robinson’s granddaughter Cherie Kirkland accepted on his behalf.

The award was created to honor and recognize the lifetime achievement of a college football coach and the contributions to the game.

Nick Saban said the two men honored Monday are more than deserving of the honor.

Archie Manning attended as well. Manning says he loves coming back to Birmingham.

Saban added being around such football royalty still is surreal at some times. The Alabama coach added he still feels like the kid from West Virginia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ryan Jones
Former Brookside Chief of Police arrested for Impersonating a Peace Officer
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer
The victim has been identified a Chad McDonald of Talladega. He was 41.
Man killed in accident at Alabama International Dragway
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Woman charged with murder, assault in overnight Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Coach Nick Saban's funny story about when Alabama lost to Louisiana Monroe
Coach Nick Saban's funny story about when Alabama lost to Louisiana Monroe
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie, 2 Alabama American Idols, others part of The World Games 2022 closing ceremony
LSU was in full pads for indoor and outdoor practice on Tuesday, September 1.
Former LSU and current Tide CB Eli Ricks arrested over weekend
Birmingham Stallions
Birmingham Stallions beat New Orleans Breakers 22-13