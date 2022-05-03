First Nick Saban Legacy Awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Monday Morning Quarterback Club honored Steve Spurrier and the late Eddie Robinson with the first Nick Saban Legacy Award in Birmingham Monday night at The Club.

Robinson’s granddaughter Cherie Kirkland accepted on his behalf.

The award was created to honor and recognize the lifetime achievement of a college football coach and the contributions to the game.

Nick Saban said the two men honored Monday are more than deserving of the honor.

Archie Manning attended as well. Manning says he loves coming back to Birmingham.

Saban added being around such football royalty still is surreal at some times. The Alabama coach added he still feels like the kid from West Virginia.

