First Alert for warm and breezy conditions; Widely scattered storms possible this evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! It is a warm start to the day with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures are nearly 10-15 degrees above average for early May. There’s a chance we could see some patchy fog in a few spots that received rainfall yesterday, but visibility shouldn’t slow you down too much this morning. Any fog that develops should be out of here by 9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with some cloud cover across the state. A cold front to our west is producing a line of showers and storms across Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and is pushing eastward into Tennessee and northwest Mississippi. The bulk of the rain will likely stay to our north today, but we could see some showers and storms fire up late this evening into tonight. Temperatures today are forecast to warm into the mid 80s with partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. It will likely become breezy today ahead of the front with southwest winds at 10-15 mph. Some locations could see isolated wind gusts up to 20-25 mph. We will hold on to a 30% chance for widely scattered storms this evening. Some of our models are hinting that storms may end up firing up later in the day after 6 PM and continuing after midnight. We can’t rule out an isolated strong or severe storm. Main threats include gusty winds, hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall.

Widely Scattered Storms Return Tomorrow: We will likely start Wednesday morning off warm with temperatures in the mid 60s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out. Tomorrow will be like this afternoon with a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky with a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will remain very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s with westerly winds at 5-10 mph. Isolated storms could develop tomorrow afternoon after 1 PM. A strong or severe storm can’t be ruled out. I think the area that has the greatest chance to see a few storms tomorrow will be north of I-20.

Mostly Dry Thursday Afternoon: Thursday is when we begin to see a slight transition in our weather pattern. A strong cold front will develop out west and begin to move into the Southeast Thursday night. Ahead of the front, we will likely see southerly flow continuing giving us very warm temperatures. We are forecasting a partly cloudy sky Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. An isolated shower or storms is possible Thursday, but most of us will remain very warm and dry. Rain chance Thursday afternoon a little lower at 20%.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the threat for showers and storms Thursday night into Friday. A cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama during this time. Ahead of the front, we could see some unstable air and increasing wind shear. The combination of these two ingredients could give us a threat for strong and a few severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting an enhanced risk - threat level three out of five - for most of Arkansas, southern Missouri, northern Louisiana, and northwest Mississippi. A marginal risk - threat one out of five - has been issued for parts of west Alabama. Areas out west will likely see a damaging wind, isolated tornado, and large hail threat. Our severe threat could materialize Thursday night into Friday morning with damaging winds and large hail as the primary threat. If the system slows down and the storms arrive Friday, we won’t be able to rule out a low-end threat for an isolated tornado. The stormy weather is forecast to move out of Central Alabama Friday afternoon with decreasing cloud cover. Highs on Friday will end up cooler in the lower 80s with breezy northerly winds.

Mostly Dry Mother’s Day Weekend: The bulk of the rain and storms will likely impact the southern half of the state Saturday. Saturday morning should begin with lows in the upper 50s with mostly dry conditions. The northern half of Alabama will likely end up dry with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will have to see if any of the moisture will surge northwards giving us a small chance for rain Saturday. If the front stalls and doesn’t push all the way south, we may have to increase our rain chances for areas south of I-20. For most of Central Alabama, I think we’ll enjoy comfortable humidity levels with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Mother’s Day is looking beautiful. Temperatures Sunday morning will end up cooler with most of us in the mid 50s. We should see a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Looking Ahead to Next Week: Models are hinting at a drier weather pattern for Alabama next week. With dry air in place, it looks to warm-up quickly too. Highs next week will likely climb into the mid to upper 80s. It wouldn’t surprise me if a few spots flirt near 90°F by the middle of next week.

