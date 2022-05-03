City of Birmingham announces secure perimeters for World Games 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham announced secure perimeters and road closures which will be implemented during The World Games 2022, which takes place July 7 – 17, 2022.

The perimeters were coordinated in partnership with the World Games Birmingham Organizing Committee and federal law enforcement.

“Our commitment is to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience that brings people together for a fun, inspiring and safe event,” Mayor Randall L. Woodfin said. “The city has consulted federal, state and local partners as well as other high-level international events to ensure the best experience possible for our athletes, visitors, residents and businesses.”

“This is a big moment for our city and it requires a great deal of teamwork and communication,” said Nick Sellers, CEO of the World Games 2022. “While there may be some inconveniences traveling into the safety perimeter around the BJCC/Protective Stadium and downtown, our partners at Birmingham City Hall are in regular communication with every business inside this perimeter on plans to help accommodate them. And the comprehensive World Games Transportation plan will offer a new and more efficient system for everyone to safely get to the events and back to their vehicle without the parking hassle.”

The World Games 2022 events will require a secure boundary and road closures at several venues. This perimeter, which will be set-up in late June and early July, will restrict non-official vehicular access to certain areas, including:

· BJCC/Protective Stadium and downtown

· Avondale Park

· Bessie Estell Park

· 1st Avenue South at Railroad Park

· Legion Field/8th Avenue West

These secure boundaries will be in place through July 17.

Additional secure perimeters at Birmingham-Southern College, CrossPlex and sections of UAB will provide minimal disruptions to traffic and access.

The City of Birmingham has begun notifying residents, businesses and organizations in each location to inform them of the plan and schedule. Individuals in these locations with questions can call 205.254.2702 or email bhamready@birminghamal.gov.

A comprehensive World Games Transit Line and public parking locations will assist the public in quickly getting to venues in secured perimeters. Additional information on the World Games Transit Line will be announced later.

Downtown Road Closures and Secure Perimeter

The World Games 2022 events at BJCC, Protective Stadium, The World Games Plaza at Bham City Walk and nearby transit line services will require a secure boundary to be established. This perimeter, which will be set-up in late June will restrict non-official, non-credentialed vehicular access to certain areas through July 17, 2022.

· 12th Avenue North from 16th Street North to 25th Street North

· Rev. Abraham Woods Boulevard from 17th Street North to 25th Street North

· 6th Avenue North from 18th Street North to Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard

Avondale Park Road Closures and Secure Perimeter

The World Games 2022 events at Avondale Park will require a secure boundary to be established. This perimeter, which will be set-up in early July will restrict non-official, non-credentialed vehicular access to certain areas through July 17, 2022.

· 5th Avenue South from 40th Street to 42nd Street

· 40th Street South will not be accessed by 39th Street and 7th Avenue South

· 42nd Street South will not be accessed by 5th Alley, 6th Avenue South, 6th Alley and 7th Avenue South

1st Avenue South at Railroad Park

The World Games 2022 events at and near 1st Avenue South and Railroad Park will require a secure boundary to be established from July 12 to July 17, 2022. This perimeter will restrict non-official, non-credentialed vehicular access to certain areas through July 17, 2022. In addition, short-term road closures may be required for certain events and will be announced in the coming weeks.

· 1st Avenue South will be closed from 14th Street South to 18th Street South

· 1st Avenue South will not be accessed by 16th Street South and 17th Street South

Bessie Estell Park

The World Games 2022 events at Bessie Estell Park will require a secure boundary to be established. This perimeter, which will be set-up in early July will restrict non-official, non-credentialed vehicular access to certain areas through July 17, 2022.

· 8th Street South just South of University Boulevard and just north of 9th Court Street South

· 8th Street South will not be accessed from 9th Avenue South

Legion Field

The World Games 2022 events at Legion Field will require a road closure along 8th Avenue West. This road closure will be set-up in early July and will restrict non-official, non-credentialed vehicular access to certain areas through July 17, 2022.

· 8th Avenue West from Center Street to 6th Street West

· 8th Avenue West will not be accessed by 6th Street West, 5th Place West, 5th Street West, 4th Street West, Jasper Road, 3rd Street West, 2nd Street West, and 1st Street West

For more information and downloadable maps, go to birminghamal.gov/bhamready.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.