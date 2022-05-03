LawCall
Bessemer man charged with capital murder of 9-month-old

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police confirmed on Monday the arrest and charge of Killian Robinson, 33, in connection with the death of a 9-month-old child. Police say he was watching the child while the mother, his girlfriend, was at work.

According to Bessemer Police, the child was brought to police headquarters unresponsive on April 27, around 9:13 a.m. The baby had injuries consistent with blunt force trauma. resulting in death. Robinson was transported to the county jail on April 29.

Also in his care were her 3-year-old and 7-year-old children.

No further information on this case has been released as police continue to investigate. We will update this story as details are made available.

