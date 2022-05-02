West Alabama Works seeks teachers, businesses for summer STEM program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama Works is pushing a summer program geared towards Science Technology Engineering and Math or STEM teachers. They are partnering with the STEM Council of Alabama.

Last year, they partnered for a pilot program that paired STEM teachers with companies needing people with those skills. Those teachers will explain those experiences with students back in the classroom. That program is continuing this year and its being expanded.

Donny Jones, Executive Director of West Alabama Works, considers this as a STEM teacher externship program. Companies such as Mercedes Benz, Camgian and others that use STEM principals to operate have the chance to host high school teachers so they can learn how the business works and can share that knowledge with their students.

Teachers can show students how STEM can lead to good paying jobs and answer confidently when students ask them “When will I ever use this?’

The state of Alabama is paying stipends to teachers who participate in the program, according to Jones. The externship lasts between one to three days. Organizers are looking for teachers and businesses willing to participate. “Educators are the frontline to the kids’ career pathways. And so, if they really understand and can explain the types of jobs that we have in those fields. I mean most people don’t realize Mercedes-Benz has hundreds of engineers that are in the facility every singe day,” Jones told WBRC.

The deadline for teachers and businesses interested in applying for this summer STEM opportunity is May 6th. You can contact West Alabama Works at (205) 758-7588 for more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.