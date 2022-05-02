Man killed in accident at Alabama International Dragway

STEELE, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office says a man died at the Alabama International Dragway in Steele, Alabama.

The victim has been identified a Chad McDonald of Talladega. He was 41.

Authorities were called to the scene of a vehicle incident on April 30 around 8:28 p.m.

Investigators say McDonald died after a vehicle that was on the jack stands fell on him and another person. McDonald died at the scene and the other person is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

