LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University

FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial presented by his defense at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Rittenhouse, the Illinois man acquitted in the shootings of three men during street protests in Kenosha in 2020, has filed papers in court to recover property seized by police after his arrest – including the gun he used in the shootings.(Sean Krajacic | Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool_File)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Kyle Rittenhouse, the 19-year-old whose contentious trial made national headlines last year, is considering attending Texas A&M University.

Rittenhouse was acquitted by a jury of two counts of homicide and several other charges in connection with a 2020 protest shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He argued he fired in self-defense, killing two men and injuring another after each of the men attacked him.

The teen previously attended Arizona State University and studied nursing, but dropped classes due to the stress of the trial, reports say. Now, he may be returning to school.

Rittenhouse was in College Station this past week and posted on Instagram, “ASU has been fun, but becoming an Aggie might be better...”

A few days later he posted a picture of him sitting outside of a local retail store with a caption that said “I’m thinking about staying.”

Rittenhouse has not confirmed if he has applied to the university yet. In a November interview with NewsNation, he spoke about wanting to return to school and was considering changing his name.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ryan Jones
Former Brookside Chief of Police arrested for Impersonating a Peace Officer
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer
The victim has been identified a Chad McDonald of Talladega. He was 41.
Man killed in accident at Alabama International Dragway
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Woman charged with murder, assault in overnight Montgomery shooting

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Christian Scott, 21.
Pell City PD: 3 arrests made in breaking and entering cases
A leaked draft obtained by Politico suggests SCOTUS could overturn Roe v. Wade.
Alabama lawmakers react to leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade
I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
I-20 WB in St. Clair Co.
I-20 WB in St. Clair Co.