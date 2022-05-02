How Birmingham Police plan for an increase in crime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As we head into the summer months, more people are gearing up to get outside and into their communities. This in turn can cause an increase in crime.

Many area law enforcement agencies have told WBRC over the past few weeks that they are seeing a rise in domestic violence calls lately.

The Birmingham Police Department is working to increase presence where they expect all kinds of crime to spike.

Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin says every day, BPD is analyzing violent crime numbers. If they see a trend or a rise in crime at a certain area, that’s where additional officers and resources are deployed.

Whether or not anything illegal is happening at that exact moment, sometimes simply having police nearby can deter criminals from acting out.

Still, Sgt. Mauldin adds they need additional help from the community to keep the crime rate down, along with catching criminals, because he says nobody knows your community quite like you do.

“We’re walking these cases from the time we get the call all the way to the courtroom and that takes community participation,” said Sgt. Mauldin. “We want to make sure that we have bridged that gap between the community where they feel comfortable with us.”

If you know information about a crime, but don’t feel comfortable talking directly to police, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama. Their phone number is 205-254-7777. Those who send tips to Crime Stoppers remain anonymous.

