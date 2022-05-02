Former Brookside Police Officer accused of rape

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Town of Brookside confirmed a former police officer was arrested in Jefferson County on a charge of rape.

Here is the full statement from The Town of Brookside regarding former Officer Deshawn Mark Cook’s arrest:

On April 29, interim police chief Henry Irby was informed by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that there was a warrant for the arrest of Officer Deshawn Mark Cook for a charge of rape. The Brookside police department cooperated fully with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Cook is no longer an officer of the Brookside Police Department. The town of Brookside does not comment on personnel matters.

Birmingham Police Department detectives with the Special Victim’s Unit confirmed they conducted a rape investigation after a report was filed in May 2021. Officers said Cook was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on April 29, 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.