Former Brookside Chief of Police arrested for Impersonating a Peace Officer

COVINGTON Co. Ala. (WBRC) - Former Brookside Chief of Police, Michael Ryan Jones, was arrested on May 2, 2022, for Impersonating a Peace Officer, according to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman.

Turman said Jones turned himself into the Covington County Jail.

Jones’ arrest follows a traffic stop in Covington County on April 12, 2022, where investigators said Jones used his police badge in identifying himself as Brookside’s Chief in an attempt to avoid traffic tickets.

Jones resigned from Brookside PD in January 2022.

Sheriff Turman said, “It’s more important now than ever before that law enforcement maintain high levels of professionalism and integrity. In this case, we had a young deputy that was trying to be respectful to a supposed veteran officer and gave him a break. But Jones was not the Chief at Brookside when he held himself out to be, using deception to disrespect that young deputy. The deputy has since also issued a speeding ticket to go along with the Impersonation charge. This remains an active investigation and no further comments will be made at this time.”

