First Alert for isolated strong storms Monday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday everyone! We hope you had a wonderful and relaxing weekend. We are starting out the day quiet unlike yesterday morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with some cloud cover moving in from west to east. A strong system in the Central United States is already producing showers and thunderstorms. We could see a significant threat for severe weather across Oklahoma, Kansas, southwest Missouri, and northwest Arkansas where an enhanced risk - threat three out of five- has been issued today. A marginal risk - threat one out of five - has been issued for parts of northwest Alabama later today. If we see any strong storms this afternoon and evening, the main threat will be strong winds, frequent lightning, and large hail. It will be like the threats we saw yesterday across Central Alabama. Temperatures this morning are a little cooler compared to this time yesterday. Most spots are in the low to mid 60s with a few upper 50s to the north. Patchy fog has formed across Central Alabama. Areas south and east of Birmingham are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM for visibility less than a quarter of a mile. It includes Hale, Bibb, Chilton, Shelby, Talladega, Coosa, and Clay counties. We are going to see a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. I think a lot of us will remain dry today but be on the lookout for pop-up showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Best locations to see isolated storms will be along and north of I-20/59. Areas farther south and east will end up mostly dry. Just remember that when thunder roars, go indoors! Temperatures this evening will slowly cool into the 70s with a mostly cloudy sky with a 20-30% chance for an isolated storm.

Heat is On: Our average high temperature for early May is normally around 80°F. We will likely end up 5-8 degrees above average for most of the work week. Highs tomorrow afternoon should end up in the mid 80s with some spots southwest of Birmingham heating up in the upper 80s. We could stay in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday into Thursday. Overnight lows will also trend above average with temperatures in the mid 60s. Average low temperature for early May is 57°F. Humidity levels will end up a little muggy for the next several days. The muggy airmass will likely stay with us through Friday morning.

Widely Scattered Storms Possible: Our rain chances will likely end up isolated to widely scattered over the next several days. It will be similar to a summertime pattern where we heat up and storms develop randomly. An isolated strong or severe storm will be possible this week thanks to the heat and humidity in place. The main threats will be large hail, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Rain chances around 30% Tuesday, Wednesday and into Thursday.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance for a cold front to move into Central Alabama Thursday night into Friday. The timing of this cold front is still up in question, but models hint at higher rain chances during this period. We will have to monitor the threat for strong and severe storms. We will likely have some unstable air in place. We could also see a little bit of wind energy with this system that could intensify a few storms. It all depends on the timing and the placement of this system. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a severe threat for parts of the Southeast Thursday with an enhanced risk possible for east Arkansas, northwest Mississippi, and west Tennessee. Damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out. I think our rain chances ramp up Thursday night into Friday morning with drier conditions developing Friday evening. We could end up a little cooler Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s as dry air filters in. We will have more details on this storm threat by Wednesday. Stay with us all week long for frequent updates.

Mother’s Day Weekend: The upcoming weekend is shaping up to be nice. Northwest flow will help to dry us out Saturday and Sunday with lower humidity levels and slightly cooler temperatures. We should see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 80s. Overnight lows will also end up cooler with temperatures in the mid 50s. We will hold on to a small, isolated rain chance Sunday. Northwest flow can be tricky because disturbances to our northwest could develop and swing into the Southeast enhancing rain chances. Models show us mostly dry, but it could change as we approach the weekend. We will keep you updated!

