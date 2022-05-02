Dora man struck, killed while walking on Alabama 69

WALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 39-year-old Dora man was struck and killed while walking on Alabama 69 Sunday, May 1, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said Justin A. Capps, 39, was walking on Alabama 69 when he was struck by a driver around 8:40 p.m.

Capps died at the scene of the crash, which occurred near the 211 mile marker, approximately five miles north of Jasper, in Walker County, according to Troopers.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

