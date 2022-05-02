Commitment ceremony highlights end of high school for Paul W. Bryant seniors

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The 2022 school year is winding down for several school systems in the WBRC viewing area. In West Alabama, one school system brought back a pre-graduation tradition that was put on pause because of COVID-19.

Tuscaloosa City Schools added an event several years ago that gives high school seniors a chance to shine individually while also announcing what comes next for them.

Members of the Paul W. Bryant senior class announced what their post high school plans were in front of a gym packed with friends, family and fellow students. There are 233 students in Bryant’s 2022 senior class. Those participating in commitment day ceremonies wore college paraphernalia and or held up signs or banners for colleges they plan on attending. Students who take part must have a firm commitment for either a 2 or 4 college, apprenticeship, military service or job to participate in the ceremony.

Seniors were happy it’s back and they could proudly say what’s next for them. “It shows the students how we’re congratulating them because they worked so hard to get here,” according to Bryant High School senior Janiya Henderson. “I think it’s going to be nice considering it’s like the closing of this chapter or life and a little like the opening of the next one,” added fellow senior Rebecca DeCaro. “It’s really exciting. I’m in the class of ‘22 and I need everybody to know it. Commitment day shows everyone where I’m going and to acknowledge my achievement,” Amanda Jackson continued.

Last week, the superintendent of Tuscaloosa City Schools said there were only about 100 seniors from all three city schools combined still undecided about what they were doing after graduation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.