Chilton County Sheriff warning residents about scam calls

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chilton County Sheriff says scam reports are one of their top calls right now and he’s urging residents to be careful when answering the phone.

Many people get several phone calls from random numbers every day. Unfortunately, many of the calls have criminals on the other end of the line working to steal what’s not theirs.

“Trying to con you out of your money, or trying to get your bank account information, your social security number, something they can turn into making money for themselves,” said Sheriff John Shearon.

He’s asking residents to remain vigilant so they don’t fall victim.

The sheriff says he understands sometimes that can be hard though, especially with the newest tactics scammers use like pretending to be an official.

Scammers may claim to be a city or county official, but the sheriff says finding names online is easier now than ever before.

“They can get on our county website and look up the judges and see their chief clerks or whatever,” said the sheriff. “They can make these sound realistic.”

So how can you decipher a real call from a fake one?

Sheriff Shearon says law enforcement, or really any government agency, isn’t going to make odd requests over the phone, such as buying multiple money cards or gift cards.

“There’s nothing we’re going to be able to do about those things once you give them that money,” said Sheriff Shearon.

Sometimes these scammers use scare tactics, but before releasing any personal information, take a moment and think.

If anyone calls pressuring you to pay money over the phone or through gift cards, the sheriff says just hang up.

