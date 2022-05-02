LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse case

Three women have been charged with child abuse in an ongoing investigation into a Prattville...
Three women have been charged with child abuse in an ongoing investigation into a Prattville daycare center.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three women are facing felony child abuse charges after an investigation into a Prattville day care center.

Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson said Alice Sorrells, Leah Livingston and Susan Baker are each charged with felony child abuse and failure to report child abuse as a mandatory reporter.

The charges are related to an ongoing investigation at Journey Church of the River Region, located on Sheila Boulevard. Robinson said the investigation began weeks earlier when a former employee came forward to report behavior that she felt was inappropriate. From there, police began looking into the allegations and collecting evidence related to the case.

During a news conference Monday, Robinson called the abuse “sickening,” saying the case was like something “out of a horror story.”

The alleged victims are all under the age of 2, and more victims may be involved, Robinson added.

All three women were transported to the Autauga County jail and placed under bail of $55,000 each. Robinson said more charges could be forthcoming.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Woman charged with murder, assault in overnight Montgomery shooting
An inmate facing murder charges and a corrections officer from Lauderdale County are still...
Manhunt continues for missing Lauderdale County inmate and officer
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Latest News

Lacey Fletcher
Parents indicted for murder in case of woman’s body found on couch with feces around it
Dora man struck, killed while walking on Alabama 69
1 person arrested, search for second in Talladega murder investigation
Michael Ryan Jones
Former Brookside Chief of Police arrested for Impersonating a Peace Officer