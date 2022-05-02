2022 FOX6 Kids & Jobs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham Mayor’s Office Division of Youth Services’ (DYS) Kids and Jobs Program returns for the 2022 Summer.

The program introduces youth and young adults to the professional development necessary to become an integral part of the workforce.

The Division of Youth Services said Kids and Jobs was created because companies are oftentimes unwilling to hire youth between 14 and 15 years of age. The Exposure component of Kids & Jobs gives deserving Birmingham young people, a chance to experience the workplace for the first time.

On Saturday, May 21, 2022, the City of Birmingham Mayor’s Office Division of Youth Services will accept applications for the Exposure component (14 & 15 year olds) of Kids & Jobs at the Division of Youth Services, located at 1608 7th Ave North, Birmingham, AL 35203. The doors will open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 12:00 p.m. however, applicants must arrive during the timeframe assigned by last name. Youth must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. In order to apply, youth MUST reside in the Birmingham city limits and submit a completed application packet.

Find the Exposure Application Packet here:

Application packets for the 2022 Kids & Jobs Future Executive component can be submitted on-line at www.bhamyouthfirst.org or emailed to dysbhm@gmail.com by 5:00 p.m. on May 20, 2022.

Find the Future Executive Application Packet here:

Future Executive and Exposure Interns will work a minimum of five hours per day, five days a week, over a four-week period. If you would like to be a 2022 Program Partner, please complete the form below, and submit it on the BhamYouthFirst.org under the Summer 2022 page. If you have any questions, call DYS at (205) 320-0879.

Applications are also available at www.bhamyouthfirst.org. Applications are open from, May 2 – May 20,2022.

The deadline to return application packets via submission on BhamYouthFirst.org is 5:00pm on May 20, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.