2 UA System schools report zero student COVID cases

({Source: WBRC})
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two University of Alabama System colleges reported no student COVID-19 cases for the week of April 25-May 1, 2022.

University of Alabama COVID-19 positives:

7 - Students

2 - Faculty/Staff

University of Alabama at Birmingham COVID-19 positives:

0 - Students

4 - Faculty/Staff

University of Alabama in Huntsville COVID-19 positives:

0 - Students

0 - Faculty/Staff

Click here to view the UA System COVID-19 Dashboard.

