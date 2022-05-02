2 UA System schools report zero student COVID cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two University of Alabama System colleges reported no student COVID-19 cases for the week of April 25-May 1, 2022.

University of Alabama COVID-19 positives:

7 - Students

2 - Faculty/Staff

University of Alabama at Birmingham COVID-19 positives:

0 - Students

4 - Faculty/Staff

University of Alabama in Huntsville COVID-19 positives:

0 - Students

0 - Faculty/Staff

