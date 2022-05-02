2 UA System schools report zero student COVID cases
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two University of Alabama System colleges reported no student COVID-19 cases for the week of April 25-May 1, 2022.
University of Alabama COVID-19 positives:
7 - Students
2 - Faculty/Staff
University of Alabama at Birmingham COVID-19 positives:
0 - Students
4 - Faculty/Staff
University of Alabama in Huntsville COVID-19 positives:
0 - Students
0 - Faculty/Staff
Click here to view the UA System COVID-19 Dashboard.
