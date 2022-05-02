1 person arrested, search for second in Talladega murder investigation

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was arrested and charged with capital murder and there is an active search for a second suspect, according to authorities with the City of Talladega Police Department.

Officers said two warrants have been issued in the case.

A WBRC FOX6 crew will attend a news conference Monday to update this developing story and learn more about the case.

