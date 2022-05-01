Titans draft Auburn’s Roger McCreary in 2nd round

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary was taken with the third pick of the second round, No. 35 overall, by the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft.

”It felt great to finally get that call,” McCreary said. “I went on a visit to Tennessee, so I was hoping they were going to pick me, and they did. I was just excited. I had a lot of people here to support me. I’m grateful to get picked.”

Draft stats per Auburn Football:

McCreary is the eighth Auburn player since 2018 to be drafted in the first three rounds and the highest since fellow corner Noah Igbinoghene went 30th overall to the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 draft. Igbinoghene and Derrick Brown were both first-round picks that year.

McCreary, a native of Mobile, is the first Auburn player selected by Tennessee since 2015 when the Titans took defensive lineman Angelo Blackson in the fourth round.

