LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Manhunt continues for missing Lauderdale County inmate and officer

Manhunt for missing inmate, officer
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An inmate facing murder charges and a corrections officer from Lauderdale County are still missing after vanishing Friday morning.

All hands are on deck at this point because authorities say they could be anywhere.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton tells WBRC FOX6 News they are combing through tips and video surveillance to find the two, “We’re aggressively doing everything we can to locate them.”

Lauderdale County inmate Casey White and Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White, who are not related, could be anywhere.

“We feel like we may have some information that could lead us to the description of a vehicle,” said Sheriff Singleton. “That’s one of the major missing pieces of the puzzle right now.”

State and federal agencies are now involved in the search including ALEA, FBI, ATF, US Marshals Service, and US Secret Service. The sheriff says with all the agencies and their equipment used together, they are hoping to find them quickly.

“All indications are that Director White was involved and participated in the escape,” he said. “We are trying to determine was that done willfully, or was she somehow coerced or threatened into participating?”

Casey White is awaiting trial on capital murder charges but is also serving a 75-year sentence for a violent crime spree, including holding six people at gunpoint and shooting one of them and a dog.

“He’s a very dangerous individual,” said Sheriff Singleton. “The worst thing that could happen would be one of our fellow law enforcements get hurt over this.”

He continued to speak highly of Director Vicki White, saying she was an exceptional employee with an unblemished record.

The sheriff says she’s been with the department almost 17 years. He adds that four of the last seven years she was voted by peers as Supervisor or Employee of the Year.

Sheriff Singleton says inmate White should be considered armed and dangerous since director White had a handgun when they left the facility Friday morning.

He adds while you shouldn’t approach, everyone should keep a look out. If you have any information or you spot either individual, you’re encouraged to call 911.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
Lauderdale County corrections officer, inmate missing
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Multiple People Struck by Vehicle at Airport Lounge Nightclub
4 people struck by speeding vehicle outside Birmingham nightclub, driver also injured
Escaped Inmate, Mitchell Lindsey
UPDATE: Escaped inmate located in Montgomery County
Man shot, killed on New Hill Avenue
Homicide investigation in Birmingham on New Hill Avenue

Latest News

Birmingham Stallion beat NO Breakers 22-13
Birmingham Stallion beat NO Breakers 22-13
(Source: MGN)
30-year-old Anniston man killed in 2-vehicle accident
Celebration of life picnic
Celebration of life picnic
Manhunt for missing inmate, officer
Manhunt for missing inmate, officer