Manhunt continues for missing Lauderdale County inmate and officer

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An inmate facing murder charges and a corrections officer from Lauderdale County are still missing after vanishing Friday morning.

All hands are on deck at this point because authorities say they could be anywhere.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton tells WBRC FOX6 News they are combing through tips and video surveillance to find the two, “We’re aggressively doing everything we can to locate them.”

Lauderdale County inmate Casey White and Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White, who are not related, could be anywhere.

“We feel like we may have some information that could lead us to the description of a vehicle,” said Sheriff Singleton. “That’s one of the major missing pieces of the puzzle right now.”

State and federal agencies are now involved in the search including ALEA, FBI, ATF, US Marshals Service, and US Secret Service. The sheriff says with all the agencies and their equipment used together, they are hoping to find them quickly.

“All indications are that Director White was involved and participated in the escape,” he said. “We are trying to determine was that done willfully, or was she somehow coerced or threatened into participating?”

Casey White is awaiting trial on capital murder charges but is also serving a 75-year sentence for a violent crime spree, including holding six people at gunpoint and shooting one of them and a dog.

“He’s a very dangerous individual,” said Sheriff Singleton. “The worst thing that could happen would be one of our fellow law enforcements get hurt over this.”

He continued to speak highly of Director Vicki White, saying she was an exceptional employee with an unblemished record.

The sheriff says she’s been with the department almost 17 years. He adds that four of the last seven years she was voted by peers as Supervisor or Employee of the Year.

Sheriff Singleton says inmate White should be considered armed and dangerous since director White had a handgun when they left the facility Friday morning.

He adds while you shouldn’t approach, everyone should keep a look out. If you have any information or you spot either individual, you’re encouraged to call 911.

