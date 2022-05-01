LawCall
Jefferson County to host Canoe Adventures for Students with Different Abilities

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Board of Education announced its spring canoe program for students with special needs. Students from 21 schools in Jefferson County will travel to Oak Mountain State Park to participate in Canoe Adventures for Students with Different Abilities on May 2 through May 5.

Jefferson County Schools says that the program is a good opportunity for students with special needs with develop their social and communication skills.

According to a press release from Jefferson County Schools, “The JEFCOED Department of Exceptional Education works together to provide a meaningful learning experience that can help develop life skills for its students. Many of the students and teachers say that the canoe program is their favorite event of the year.”

The event’s sponsors include the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Park Division, the JEFCOED Department of Exceptional Education, the JEFCOED Maintenance Department, and the Pelham Fire Department.

