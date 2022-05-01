Jasper man dies in wreck in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A wreck on Burrows Crossing Road near Drummond Road near Jasper resulted in the death of 52-year-old Andreas Key on Saturday, April 30 around 8:12 p.m. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, he was fatally injured when his truck left the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

Key was pronounced dead on scene according to ALEA.

No more information has been released as ALEA troopers continue to investigate. We will keep you updated as details are made available.

