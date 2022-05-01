LawCall
FIRST ALERT: Warm, wet weather ahead

By Fred Hunter
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A cold front moving toward Northwest Alabama is the focusing area for early morning showers and thunderstorms as warm, moist air continues flowing into the region. Along and ahead of the front we continue to see the development of numerous showers and thunderstorms with the coverage and intensity of the storms expected to diminish as the front slowly moves east and becomes stationary although along the front there could still be a few showers and thunderstorms which develop through the afternoon.

Sunday morning weather 5/1
Sunday morning weather 5/1(WBRC)

This is the beginning of a warm, wet weather pattern with unsettled weather in the form of showers and thunderstorms which are most likely during the hours of maximum afternoon heating much as we would see in a typical summer weather pattern. Another front will move through the area by Wednesday, again stalling and pushing back north as a warm front Thursday and Friday.

Yet another front approaches late Friday which will impact the weather going into the upcoming weekend. Even with the relatively active weather pattern any thunderstorms which do occur are expected to remain below severe limits so no hazardous weather is expected at this time.

Sunday morning weather 5/1
Sunday morning weather 5/1(WBRC)

