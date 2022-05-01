LawCall
Boater dies after going overboard on Lake Martin

A man is dead after he went overboard a boat on Lake Martin Saturday afternoon, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after he went overboard a boat on Lake Martin Saturday afternoon, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

Officials say the incident happened at 5 p.m. A 30-foot Sea Ray Sundancer was traveling east on Kowaliga Bay in between Castaway Island and Wares Slough when the operator went overboard.

Another boat in the area recovered the victim from the water and took him to the Kowaliga public ramp, next to Highway 63, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

ALEA did not release the name of the victim. However, they said he was from Pell City, which is located in St. Clair County, east of Birmingham.

No further information was released as troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol unit continue to investigate.

