Birmingham Stallions beat New Orleans Breakers 22-13

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions earned first place in the USFL standings and remained undefeated with a 22-13 victory over New Orleans (2-1) on Saturday night at Protective Stadium.

On a night when neither offense had their best performance, the Stallions defense stepped up and secured the victory with big plays in the fourth quarter, including a safety and a late interception.

Led by Scoobie Wright III who had a USFL season-high 16 tackles, the Stallions held New Orleans to just 294 yards of total offense and sacked Kyle Sloter four times. Sloter finished the game completing 25-of-46 passes for 218 yards.

Birmingham quarterback J’Mar Smith was 15-of-38, but had 197 passing yards and two touchdowns, while also making big plays with his legs as he added 59 yards on the ground.

The Stallions take on the Tampa Bay Bandits next Saturday night at 6 p.m. New Orleans is set to face the Houston Gamblers on Sunday, May 8, at 2 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.