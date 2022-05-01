Alabamians encouraged to serve as poll workers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Secretary of State, John Merrill, is urging Alabamians to serve as poll workers for the May 24 primary.

Poll workers are election officials that help to carry out Election Day procedures at local polling places and with about 1,980 polling places in Alabama, there are plenty of positions that need to be filled.

“Serving as a poll worker is an amazing opportunity to learn more about the election process while contributing to your community,” Secretary Merrill said. “Ensuring that each of our 1,980 polling locations is appropriately staffed is vital to proper election administration.”

Anyone interested in serving as a poll worker can find the application here. The application must be returned to the Probate Judge for your county in order to be considered.

Other requirements needed to become a poll worker include:

Must be a registered voter in the State of Alabama.

Must be registered to vote in the county in which they desire to act as a poll worker.

Must attend a mandatory poll worker training session. There are no exceptions to this requirement.

Cannot be a member of a candidate’s immediate family or the second degree of kinship and cannot be a member of a candidate’s political committee.

High school and college students older than 16 can apply to be student poll worker interns but must be recommended by a principal, another school official or the person responsible for the student’s home instruction program.

Click here for more information about the Student Intern Program. Or click here for the student poll worker application.

For any other questions or concerns, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210 or your county Probate Judge.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.