30-year-old Anniston man killed in 2-vehicle accident

TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 30-year-old Anniston man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday, April 29, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Eric D. Oden, 30, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Alabama 21 when troopers said he collided head-on with another driver.

It happened before 9:30 p.m. approximately five miles south of Munford, in Talladega County.

Troopers said Oden died at the scene.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

