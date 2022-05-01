LawCall
2 Childersburg, Winfield Taco Bell employees awarded $10K scholarships

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of Taco Bell employees, including one from Childersburg and one from Winfield, were awarded Live Más Scholarships on April 27, 2022.

Two Taco Bells, owned by Tacala Companies, awarded two of their employees Live Más Scholarships through the Taco Bell Foundation.

Tavaria Johnson has been a Taco Bell team member in Childersburg for eight months and plans to use the $10,000 scholarship to pursue her passions in biology and Spanish at Jacksonville State University.

Ny’Kenzie Nalls has been a Taco Bell team member in Winfield for over five years and plans to use the $10,000 scholarship to pursue her passion of medicine and healthcare management at the University of North Alabama.

About the Live Más Scholarship: The Taco Bell Foundation’s Live Más Scholarship is designed to fuel students’ boldest educational and career ambitions. The application requires a 2-minute video describing your passion and how you plan to use it to ignite change.

Both Taco Bell Team Members and any fans of the brand ages 16-26 can apply. Scholarships range from $5,000 - $25,000 per student. The Taco Bell Foundation has awarded nearly $30 million since 2016.

