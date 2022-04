BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB former defensive end Alex Wright is now a Cleveland Brown.

The Browns selected Wright in the 3rd Round of the 2022 NFL Draft as the 78th overall pick.

16th Blazer drafted in program history

2nd straight year a UAB defensive end has been drafted

1st C-USA player drafted in 2022



