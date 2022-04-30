Spurrier, Robinson are first recipients of Nick Saban Legacy Award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Monday Morning Quarterback Club announced the first two recipients of the Nick Saban Legacy Award in College Football Coaching. The honorees are Steve Spurrier and Eddie Robinson.

The legacy awards will be presented Monday evening, May 2, 2022, in Birmingham, by the Monday Morning Quarterback Club, the Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation, and Coach Nick Saban. Co-hosts for the event are Rick Neuheisel and Lauren Sisler.

To get tickets for the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nick-saban-legacy-award-presentation-tickets-297085118587

Bio information on Spurrier, Robinson provided by the Birmingham Monday Morning Quarterback Club:

Steve Spurrier – a Heisman Trophy winner and the former head coach at Duke University, the University of Florida and the University of South Carolina. He led Florida to its first national championship win in 1996 and six SEC championship wins. Spurrier’s teams were SEC Eastern Division champions eight times, and he was named ACC Coach of the Year twice and SEC Coach of the Year seven times. His head coaching record of 217-79 (college) and development of players such as Danny Wuerffel, Chris Doering and Emmitt Smith, as well as coaches Bob Stoops, Shane Beamer and Charlie Strong, exemplify his interest in the development of others.

Eddie Robinson, the former head coach at Grambling State University, coached college football for 56 years and is recognized as one of the great coaches of all time. He built Grambling State into a “small” college football powerhouse and has received numerous coaching awards. His record at retirement was 408-165-15. The Grambling football facility is named in his honor, and in 2010, the Eddie G. Robinson Museum opened on the campus. The museum chronicles and celebrates the major accomplishments of the G-Men football program and its coach.

